Cold wave unabated, temperature dips in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

Cold wave continued unabated in Himachal as minimum temperatures dipped in the state. Road clearing operations were hampered at some places due to intermittent snow. A large number of tourists are making a beeline to the queen of hills to enjoy snow.

As many as 500 roads are blocked in the state, including 165 in Lahaul and Spiti, 127 in Shimla 116 in Chamba, 27 each in Kullu and Mandi, 18 in Kinnaur, eight in Solan, six in Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur. As many as 626 transformers have suffered damages and 227 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

People enjoy the snow on the Ridge in Shimla. PTI and Tribune photo

Main roads in upper Shimla region are open for vehicular traffic but commuters have been advised to take precaution at slippery stretches. Kumkumseri received 7cm of snow followed by Chopal 5 cm, Khadrala 3 cm and Janjehli, Sangla and Kalpa 2 cm each. Light showers lashed parts of lower hills. Berthin received 12 mm of rain, Rohru and Nahan 10 mm each, Sarahan and Palampur 9 mm each, Gohar 8 mm, Pandoh 7 mm, Kheri and Kasol 6 mm each and Shimla, Solan, Karsog, Chamba and Manali 5 mm each.

The local weather office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills on January 26 and warned that moderate to dense fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi tomorrow.

Icicles hang from the roof of a building after a fresh spell of snowfall. PTI and Tribune photo

The minimum temperatures dipped by 1 to 2 degrees. Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of -12.3°C. There was no appreciable change in the maximum temperatures and Bilaspur with 16.5°C was hottest in the day.

