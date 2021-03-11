College celebrates nursing week

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said exceptional work had been done by the nursing community during challenging circumstances. He said this while speaking on the occasion of culmination of the International Nursing Week celebrations at Atal Auditorium of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Tuesday. He said he had been apprised of demands related to the field and he would fulfill everything possible.
5,951 teams registered for Quiz
As many as 3,023 public and private higher and senior secondary schools have registered 5,951 teams for a state-level inter school quiz competition - Himachal Enviro Quiz-2022 -- being organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board in association with the ITC, Nimyle Eco Friendly India Mission. These teams would participate in an online district-level round on May 20 to be conducted on a dedicated website (bit.ly/himachalenviroquiz2022).
PTA formed at Auckland House School
The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was formed at Auckland House School for Boys on Wednesday. Representatives of parents from classes nursery to XII were elected in the General House, following which an executive committee was also constituted and Michael A John was elected the chairman, Anshu Rathore the president and Sanjay Ranta vice-president.
Enforce pay panel norms: Teachers
Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) has demanded the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations at the earliest. The state government has given new pay scales for all its employees and officers and only university and college teachers have been deprived of these, said general secretary of the association Joginder Saklani.
