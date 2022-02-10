College delegation meets Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

A delegation from the Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh, called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. While greeting the Governor, Anshu Kataria, chairman, Aryans Group, said it had emerged as the first choice of needy and deserving students of Himachal Pradesh as various scholarship programmes were being offered to them. He apprised the Governor that the group was running eight colleges including engineering, law, management, agriculture, nursing, pharmacy etc. catering over 4,000 students from different parts of the country. The Governor appreciated the welfare schemes being offered to students at the Aryans Group of Colleges.

NIFT, HPKVN sign memorandum

An MoU was signed between Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT Kangra) to train 120 Himachali candidates in the field of Clothing Manufacturing Technology (CMT). The course duration will be of three months and the training programme will be fully sponsored by the HPKVN. This will benefit those candidates who want to pursue career in the fields of fashion industry and technology. This partnership will leverage each other's strength for increasing skilled workforce in the fields of fashion technology.

SFI backs Muslim students

The SFI has accused the Karnataka government of targeting Muslim girls with communal and anti-women agenda. The SFI said the decision to not allow Muslim girls to wear Hijab was not in sync with the Constitution and even if the dress code had to be changed, it should have been done in consultation with students, not unilaterally.