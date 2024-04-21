College girl attacked with sharp weapon in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, critical

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 20

A college girl was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by a youth at a local bus stand here this evening. The youth tried to kill the girl but a few alert passengers and passers-by overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The girl suffered over one dozen wounds on her body. Later, she was shifted to Tanda Medical College (TMC) in a critical condition.

A big crowd assembled on the spot and demanded the custody of the attacker. However, the police managed to take him to the local police station. Later, a huge crowd assembled outside the police station and demanded action against the culprit.

A police officer said that the youth had been chasing the girl since morning. Earlier, he also visited her college. As soon as the girl — after her classes — arrived at the bus stand to board a bus for her village, Rajpur, the youth attacked her multiple times with a ‘darat’ on the staircase of the bus stand.

A doctor, who attended to the victim in the local civil hospital, told The Tribune that the girl had a deep wounds on her head. Her fingers had also got cut in her attempts to save herself. As her condition was critical, she was immediately referred to TMC. The youth belongs to the Massal area of Kangra district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur