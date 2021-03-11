College organises street play

The Dramatic Club of Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Kosthera, organised a ‘nukkad natak’ titled ‘Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara’ as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Through the natak, students described the significance of the Tricolour and gave a message of national unity and solidarity. Meanwhile at Government College, Sanjauli, events like slogan writing, rangoli making, and singing of patriotic songs were held to celebrate Azadi ka Mahotsav.

School students take out rally

Raj Luxmi Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School, Nalagarh, organised a rally at Nalagarh. The rally was conducted as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour the National Flag and to inspire everyone to hoist the Tricolour at their homes. On the special occasion of 75 years of Independence, the programme was organised to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people.

Make law against fee hike: Parents

The Student Parent Forum has urged the government to make a law against huge fee hikes by private schools in the ongoing monsoon session. The forum warned that if the government failed to formulate a law on the matter in the current session, it would launch a massive agitation against the education department and the government. The forum alleged that the government was dragging its feet over making a law against the ‘loot’ by the private schools.