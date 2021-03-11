College road-widening work begins

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 29

To remove encroachments coming in the way of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) on the Paccatala-Baloo link road, work has been started to widen it, said local MLA Pawan Nayyar, while addressing mediapersons here on Thursday.

Nayyar said in the first phase, a sum of Rs 90 lakh had been allotted for the expansion of the route. Besides, a new bridge would also be undertaken across the Sal rivulet.

Meanwhile, instructions had also been issued to prepare an action plan for the construction of a multi-storey parking space and shopping complex at Bhagot along the Paccatala-Baloo road, he said.

Nayyar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to visit Chamba in June.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for taking personal interest in providing crores of rupees for the development of Chamba.