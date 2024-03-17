College students take part in voter awareness drive

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 16

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Progamme (SVEEP) team, Nurpur, today organised an event here under the voters awareness campaign launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The SVEEP team is working under the guidance of Assistant Returning Officer (ARO)-cum-SDM, Nurpur.

In the event, students of local Kamakashi Nursing College took part in a dance performance at the main bus stand here on an election song sung by ‘Harmony of the Pines’ the police band of the state.

