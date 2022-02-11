College teacher wins Mrs India Globe

Vandana Thakur, an assistant professor at St Bede's College, has won Mrs India Globe title. She won the award in Chandigarh, beating contestants from across the country. Vandana said she had now set her sight on Mrs Globe pageant. After winning the title, she met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and sought assistance for youth pursuing a career in modelling.

Open 24-hour library section: SFI

The SFI has submitted a memorandum to HPU's librarian, demanding that the 24-hour section of the library be opened. The SFI said many students used this section and were facing inconvenience as it had not been made functional till now. It further said that students' education had been affected by the pandemic and keeping this section shut was adding to their problems.

Open boarding schools, parents say

Many parents whose wards are in boarding schools want the school management to open soon. They say that they were shelling out a lot of money, without their wards using any of the facilities. Hence, the boarding schools should be opened as early as possible, they added.