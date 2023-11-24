Come next session, all Himachal Pradesh govt schools to turn English medium

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 23

English will be introduced as a medium of instruction in all Himachal government schools from Class I from the next academic session. Currently, only a handful government schools use the English medium. “One of our guarantees was to start at least four English-medium schools in every constituency. We have, however, decided to introduce English as a medium of instruction in all government schools from the next academic session,” said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

New chapter in hills We’ve sensed a strong desire among people to have English as a medium of instruction. Not only parents but even teachers and students are keen on it. Rakesh Kanwar, Education Secretary

One of the major reasons behind the decision was the desire of a majority of the parents to send their children to English-medium private schools, said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Education. He said the introduction of English would check the rapid migration from government schools to private ones.

As per the UDISE plus report, nearly 15 per cent private schools have close to 40 per cent of the total enrolment while around 85 per cent government schools have roughly 60 per cent enrolment.

Ashwani Sharma, president of the All India Federation of Teachers Organisation, said the decision would prove quite beneficial for students. “Many students who are good in science don’t opt for it after Class X due to the fear of English. There will be no such fear when students study in English-medium schools right from the start,” he said. Teachers might need a bit of training, but it won’t be tough for them, said Sharma.

Besides, the government has allowed each school to decide own uniform for the students.

#Shimla