 Coming from far and wide, devotees throng Kathgarh temple as festivities come to an end

  • Himachal
  • Coming from far and wide, devotees throng Kathgarh temple as festivities come to an end

Coming from far and wide, devotees throng Kathgarh temple as festivities come to an end

Coming from far and wide, devotees throng Kathgarh temple as festivities come to an end

The Shivalingam at the Kathgarh temple in Indora Assembly constituency; and (right) the temple.



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 9

Long queues of devotees from different parts of the state and neighbouring states — Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir — thronged the historic Shiva temple at Kathgarh in Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district on the third day of the Mahashivratri festival, which was celebrated with great zeal here.

Chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, the devotees paid obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in Kangra district, the Kathgarh Mahadev temple is the only Shiv temple in the world where the Shivlingam is divided into two. The temple, which is one of the most famous temples in the state — houses a 6ft high by 5ft round shivalingam, which is vertically divided in two parts. The bigger portion is worshipped as Lord Shiva, while the smaller portion is worshipped as Goddess Parvati.

Unique lingam

Located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in Kangra district, the Kathgarh Mahadev temple is the only Shiv temple in the world where the Shivlingam is divided into two. The temple, which is one of the most famous temples in the state — houses a 6ft high by 5ft round shivalingam, which is vertically divided in two parts. The bigger portion is worshipped as Lord Shiva, while the smaller is worshipped as Goddess Parvati.

Interestingly, the distance between the two parts changes with the change in seasons. In the summers, the form splits into two parts and in the winters, the parts join as one.

Every year, the three-day district level festival organised here on the holy festival of Mahashivaratri witnesses lakhs of devotees from every corner of the state, and the neighbouring states. The responsibility of organising the fair rests with the local administration and the temple committee. The fair commenced on March 7 and concluded Saturday evening.

Many lores surround this unique temple. According to a story described in the Shiv Purana, there was a terrible fight between Lords Brahma and Vishnu. Out of curiosity, Lord Shiva watched the war from the sky.

Both lords were trying to use Maheshwar and Pashupata weapons with the desire to kill each other. The use of these weapons, however, could have destroyed the world.

Lord Shiva could not control himself after seeing the possible cataclysm.

To put an end to the war, he appeared before them in the form of a shivalingam made of great fire.

This lingam, which looks like Mahogany, is considered to be the Shivalingam situated in Kathgarh.

The ancient Shiva Temple Sudhar Sabha looks after the arrangements of the temple. Many developmental works have been done by the Sabha for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.

In view of the number of devotees — which is increasing by the day —arrangements for their stay and free langar are also available here.

