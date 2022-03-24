Commissioner seeks audit of Palampur MC accounts

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 23

Municipal Commissioner Bikram Mahajan has requested the state government to order a complete audit of all accounts of the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) so that irregularities committed in awarding civil works and purchases made in the past one year can be probed.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Mahajan has requested the government that as there is no audit wing in the MC, a team from Shimla be deputed to look into its affairs. He has said despite specific orders of the government to buy cement from state agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Civil Supply Corporation, the MC had purchased cement from the open market. Likewise, various civil works have been executed without the prior approval of the higher authorities and part payments have also been made.

Mahajan has also apprised the government of several purchases made in contravention of the Finance Department orders. Besides, several repair works have been executed without issuing tenders.