Commissioning of power project commences

Shimla, October 25
The SJVN has started commissioning of its 75 MW solar power project in Parasan Solar Park near Kanpur, UP. The process of commissioning will finish by month end.
“The project will be third commissioned solar project of the SJVN. With commissioning of this project, the installed capacity of the SJVN will now be 2091.5 MW,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma. Sharma also said that SJVN bagged the 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit on Build, Own, and Operate basis under the competitive tariff bidding held by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). The cost of Construction Development of the project is Rs 392.3 crore.
