Committed to providing quality education: Negi

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 19

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi attended the inaugural of ‘Shikshak Maa' programme as the chief guest at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Reckong Peo.

The minister emphasised that the state government is diligently working to provide quality education across the state, including tribal districts.

English to be medium of instruction The government is recruiting teachers to fill vacant positions to ensure that education facilities are available in remote areas. In the next academic session, English will be the medium of instruction from the first grade. — Jagat Singh Negi, Minister

“The Congress government in state is recruiting teachers to fill vacant positions to ensure that education facilities are available for the underprivileged and neglected sections in remote areas. Efforts were being made to provide educational facilities in tribal areas,” the minister added.

Negi said the state government is taking strong measures to improve the quality of education. He announced that from the next academic session, English will be the medium of instruction from the first grade in government schools and resources will be utilised more efficiently by forming clusters.

He highlighted that the Reckong Peo’s District Institute of Education and Training equips teachers with modern techniques to enhance the quality of education.

On this occasion, the Revenue Minister distributed laptops to meritorious students and awarded Rs 10,000 to students, who gave cultural performances.

Earlier, District Institute of Education and Training Principal Kuldeep Negi welcomed the chief guest and presented an overview of the institute’s activities.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, DIET faculty and other officials were also present at the inaugural event.