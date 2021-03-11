Committed to women’s empowerment: Thakur

Shimla, August 10
The state government is committed to empowering women and has initiated several schemes for their socio-economic uplift, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today. He was addressing women who had assembled to tie ‘rakhis’on his wrists during an event organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha on the eve of Rakshabandhan.
He said that women constitute about 50 per cent of the total population and one could not think of development without their active participation. He added that it was during his tenure as Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister that 50 per cent reservation was provided to women in the PRIs and ULBs. This was done to ensure their active participation in the development process.
State BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashim Dhar Sood also tied a ‘rakhi’ on the Chief Minister’s wrist. Brahmakumaris and representatives of the Tibetan community living in Shimla, nurses, women advocates, policewomen, Mahila Morcha members also tied ‘rakhis’.
