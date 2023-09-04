Committee formed to ensure only ‘dangerous’ trees are cut

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 3

The state government has issued directions to stop cutting of trees on ‘mass scale’ and issued a notification regarding formation of a committee that would allow the axing of trees only after the due process is followed. Notably, the Shimla MC has received 800 applications for removal of trees in Shimla.

In wake of heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides and large-scale uprooting of trees, the state government as a safety measure, had allowed axing of dangerous trees on mass scale earlier. The forest department, after identification of dangerous trees, has been getting them axed in Shimla.

Talking to The Tribune, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “There is no such emergency situation now as was during the disaster period when dangerous trees had to be axed from different parts of the city so mass cutting of trees has been stopped by the government now. Now the state government, via a recent direction, has asked to stop cutting of trees on mass scale.”

“The state government has also issued a notification regarding formation of a tree committee which would follow due process for axing trees in the city now. The tree committee includes MC Commissioner, City Mayor, Divisional Forest Officer and one MC councillor. Although, under section 133 of CrPC, the SDM will continue to exercise his power to allow axing of trees only if there is an emergency situation pertaining to dangerous tree but for axing of trees in routine will only be done after due approval of the tree committee now,” added Attri.

The issue was raised during the recent general house meeting of the Shimla MC in which some councillors rued that trees are being axed despite the fact that they pose no danger in some areas, while dangerous trees have been left standing.

A city-based environmentalist said, “It indeed is a welcome move by the state government. With many dry and sunny days now, there is no disaster or emergency situation so trees must not be axed as they were allowed to earlier. In garb of danger to their lives and property, people have even started axing trees illegally. Already many trees have fallen victim to nature’s fury and if more tree were axed, it can have adverse impact on the environment. The decision would put brakes on large scale felling of trees in the city.”

