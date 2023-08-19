Committee to assess damage due to rain in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 19

Alarmed by landslides and falling trees, Himachal Government on Saturday constituted an expert committee to undertake cause and analysis report on the damages due to landslides and land subsidence, here in the state capital and all across the State.

A notification in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue). The committee will submit its preliminary report on the damages during the current monsoons and the reason for it. The committee will include experts from the Public Works, Jal Shakti, State Geologist, Dr SS Randhawa, Principal Scientific Officer in Council for Science, Environment and Technology (Coordinator) and representatives from the Shimla Municipal Corporation and Shimla Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The Urban Development department also constituted a three-member committee, headed by Jagan Thakur, Additional Director, UD and Rajesh Thakur, Executive Engineer (HIMUDA) as Member along with another co-opted Member to ascertain the deficiencies, construction process, design at the Krishnagar building collapse site.

It was on August 15 that five building as well as Slaughter House had collapsed.

#Shimla