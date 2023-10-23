Committee's approval must for axing of 'dangerous' trees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

The state government, in a notification issued recently, has given approval to the formation of a new tree committee in Shimla. The five-member committee headed by city Mayor will conduct inspections before allowing axing of ‘dangerous’ trees ahead of snowfall season in the city.

Amid rain-induced disaster during the monsoon season, several trees were uprooted and caused substantial damage in the city. Citing danger to their houses and property, many residents had sought permission from the Forest Department and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to get ‘dangerous’ trees axed. The Shimla MC had received 800 applications for the axing of trees in Shimla in July and August.

However, after inspections were conducted, not all applications were approved and only 250 trees were axed, following which some residents had started getting trees removed on their own. The state government took a strong view of the matter and citing environmental concerns had issued directions, putting a complete ban on axing of trees.

The city residents then needed the tree committee’s approval for axing ‘dangerous’ trees, but also for lopping trees, but official notification for constitution of the committee had not been issued. So, all applications pertaining to axing of dangerous trees were put on hold.

Now that the state government has issued the notification for the constitution of tree committee, local residents can submit applications for getting ‘dangerous’ trees axed in the city. The local administration has sent all pending applications to the MC and now tree committee would conduct inspection before granting approval for axing of trees. A meeting of MC officials, tree committee and Forest Department officials has been planned this week for discussion and future course of action on the matter. The Forest Department, after identification of ‘dangerous’ trees, has been getting them axed.

