Communal harmony to be maintained: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that communal harmony of the state would be maintained at all costs. Those responsible for defacing the property of the Vidhan Sabha complex here would be apprehended and strictest possible action would be taken against them.

While responding to queries from newsmen during his tour to Jawali Assembly segment in Kotla area of Kangra, the Chief Minister announced the upgrade of the primary health centre, Kotla, to a community health centre, opening of new health sub centre at Jol, opening of new patwar circles for Jangal, Siyuni, Salda and Bhatoli panchayats and industrial training institute at Kotla.

Thakur announced opening of new degree college at Kotla, science classes in senior secondary schools at Bhali and Solda, commerce classes at senior secondary schools at Trilokpur and Amni, opening of new ayurveda dispensaries at Bhali and Thedu and upgrade of government high schools Harnot and Nanhar.

Thakur said ancient Baglamukhi temple complex at Kotla would be developed under Nai Rahen Nai Manjilen Yojna.

He directed the forest authorities to submit a report for utilization of forest training centre in Kotla which was closed in 1998. He announced budget for construction of veterinary dispensary building at Pathiyar, open gymnasiums in Siyuni and Bhali panchayats and taking up the case of construction of railways overhead bridge with the Railways.

Earlier, Thakur laid foundation stones and dedicated various projects worth Rs 69.44 crore in Jawali assembly segment which include Rs 4.42 crore upgrade of Kotla-Solda- Siyuni road, inauguration of Rs 3.21 crore upgrade work of Dhamin –Wahin road, Rs 3.90 crore bridge over Wuhal nullah, Rs 4.05 crore Wada-Chichad – Bhali road and bridge over Wilpur nullah.