Community centre contractors harassing locals: Councillors

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 4

Contractors of community centres in some areas of the city are ‘harassing’ residents in different wards by not allowing them to hold wedding functions and other events. The councillors from different wards had raised the issue during the second house meeting of the SMC alleging that there were contractors who did not let wedding functions/events to be organised in community centres.

The ward councillors had brought to the notice of the Mayor that there are contractors who were not allowing residents to hold marriage functions and other events in the community centres under Shimla MC. The councillors added that residents have complained to them that the contractors had been asking them to book catering and DJ service along with booking of the community centres.

After the issue was raised during the house meeting, the Mayor has assured that action would be initiated against the contractors who have been “charging residents exorbitantly”.

There are SMC-run community centres at Kaith, Bharari, Dhalli, Khalini, New Shimla, Summerhill and Krishnanagar, among other areas in the city, for which there is a fixed charge for organising events or functions. These community centres have been leased out to contractors and they cannot charge residents beyond the prescribed rate. But the residents in different areas have expressed resentment over being asked to pay high rates by the contractors. If residents cite violation of rules for high charges, the contractors ask them not to hold the function in these centres.

The ward councillors also stated that there are contractors who have not been making payments to the MC. They demanded that the community centres of Shimla MC were meant to provide service to city residents and contractors cannot harass them as per their convenience. The corporation must intervene and cancel lease agreement of such contractors.