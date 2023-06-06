Complete all welfare projects on time: MP

Mandi, June 5
MP Pratibha Singh today instructed the officials to complete various ongoing development works under the MP Fund in the district at the earliest.
Presiding over a review meeting with block development officials, she said the fund should be returned as regards the works that had not been started under the MP fund so far. This would pave the way for utilising that money for other development works, she said.
The MP said special attention should be paid to the quality of ongoing development works under the MP Fund. Instructing the officials, she said regular inspection of various development works should be ensured and reports in this regard sent regularly.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary claimed that the monitoring of works going on under the MP fund was being ensured.
