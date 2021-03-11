Complete ongoing projects in time-bound manner: Himachal Chief Secretary

Shimla, May 2
Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh today reviewed the ongoing construction projects of national highways (NH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and directed the executing agencies to work in coordination to complete all the projects in a time-bound manner.
He fixed the time limit for completion of all the works and also directed to submit progress reports of construction works from time to time. He instructed the concerned departments to conduct joint inspection of the construction sites so that the works could be expedited. He said that the state has 2591-km 19 national highways out of which 1025 kms were being maintained and developed through the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department.
The Chief Secretary said that 213 km NH sanctioned under World Bank Funded Green Highways were being maintained by the Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways, 784 km by the NHAI and 569 kms by Border Road Organization (BRO). He also gave directions regarding construction of bridges, rock stabilization, rock fall mitigation and land acquisition issues.
He directed for timely completion of repair work on the Shimla-Mataur road from Shimla to Ghandal, Brahmapukhar to Kandaur bridge via Ghaghas and Hamirpur to Nadaun stretch.
