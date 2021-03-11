Complete projects by June, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, May 25

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that all announcements made by him till April this year must be implemented by the end of June. Stating this while presiding over the meeting held to review the progress in Chief Minister’s announcements here today, he said the major departments must plan at least one mega state-level event based on their welfare schemes.

“The beneficiaries of major schemes related to the concerned department must be invited to these functions. As many as 16 such events would be organised throughout the state to acquaint the public with the welfare schemes initiated by the state government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that all projects nearing completion must be completed by the end of June this year. “A special campaign must be launched to achieve it. Any laxity in the execution of projects and implementation of the announcements would be viewed seriously,” he said, adding special emphasis must be laid on ensuring quality work in development projects.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda detailed events to be organized by various departments on welfare schemes. “Out of 2,123 announcements made by the Chief Minister till December 31, 2021, as many as 1,576 have been implemented,” he said. — TNS