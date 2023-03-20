 Completion of Shinkula tunnel project a daunting task for BRO : The Tribune India

A delegation of Zanskar valley residents with Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur at his office in Manali. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 19

Completing the Shinkula tunnel project on the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum-Nimmu road within the stipulated time is a major challenge for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The road project, when completed, will connect the Lahaul valley of Himachal with Zanskar valley of the union territory Ladakh. The Central Government had entrusted this project to the BRO, which was told to accomplish construction work of the tunnel by 2025.

This project is strategically very important as it will ensure the Indian military access to the border areas of the Ladakh region from the Himachal side round the year.

The major hurdle for the BRO in speeding up the tunnel project is long and harsh winter season in the region, which receives heavy snowfall due to its high altitude. The tunnel is scheduled to be constructed beneath 16,580 feet high Shinkula pass. Inclement weather near Shinkula Pass for almost five months in a year, when temperature plummets below zero degree, makes working extremely tough. Due to heavy snowfall during winter here, passage remains blocked for long periods.

According to official sources, the BRO has started working on this project and a road is being constructed towards the Shinkula Pass, which will connect the

digging points of the proposed tunnel.

A 4.25-km-long tunnel on the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum-Nimmu road is scheduled to be constructed, which will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh from the Manali side. Currently, there is only one road to Leh from Manali, which passes through mighty Baralacha Pass. The road remains closed for vehicular traffic for nearly six months during winter due to heavy snow near the Pass.

The BRO men are braving adverse weather conditions to speed up this road project and its workforce is working relentlessly to keep the Darcha-Shinkula road open to traffic to ensure movement of men and machinery.

However, the efforts suffered a setback during a snow-clearing operation on the road last month when a snow avalanche hit three labourers near the Shinkula Pass, killing two on the spot, while one victim is still untraced.

Official sources in the BRO said that the digging work of the tunnel would be started after construction of approach road to its portals was completed in the coming months.

With the construction of the tunnel under Shinkula Pass, residents of around 15-odd villages of the Zanskar valley will get huge relief in their area as it remains cut off due to heavy snowfall during the winter months.

Zanskar locals seek MLA’s intervention

The delay in restoration of the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road has irked Zanskar valley residents. A delegation of the residents met Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and urged him to take up the matter with the BRO. “I have urged the BRO Chief Engineer to speed up restoration work. The official said the road is expected to be restored by March 22,” the MLA said.

