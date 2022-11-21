Concerns over EVMs' security

It seems that despite the polling for the Assembly elections being over on November 12, the duty of Congress workers is still not over. With the Congress being apprehensive about the safety and security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), workers have set up tents, where they are giving duty round the clock to ensure there is no tinkering with the machines. Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg travelled to various parts to review the safety of the EVMs. With counting of votes to be taken up on December 8, Congress leaders feel that there can be a foul play to change the poll outcome. However, with a three-tier security, including central paramilitary forces, the chances of any tinkering seems bleak, but the Congress does not wish to take any chances.

CM, Sukhu travel together to Delhi

It was sheer coincidence but pictures of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu travelling together on the Chandigarh-Delhi flight went viral with all sorts of political speculation. With leaders from both BJP and Congress heading for Delhi to meet their central leaders, it was by chance that both landed on the same flight and even got adjoining seats. While the BJP is hoping to form the government, Sukhu remains a front runner for the post of CM if the Congress returns to power.

Role reversal

Every time one calls up a senior bureaucrat for some information, the conversation veers immediately towards the outcome of the elections. And it’s bureaucrats who’s asking the questions, not journalists. While everyone is curious to know the results of the poll, bureaucrats seem to be the most impatient for the reason best known to them. For journalists though, this role reversal of sorts is quite amusing!

Relaxing time

After voting for the Assembly elections on November 12 till the declaration of results on December 8, most bureaucrats in the state are enjoying relaxed time. Many have proceeded on leave as there are no more protocol duties for ministers. A senior bureaucrat said it was time to spend with family before new government takes over.

#Congress