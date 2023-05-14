Conduct trial run on Kiratpur road, Nitin Gadkari urged

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 13

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “I have requested Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to conduct a trial run on the four-lane Kiratpur-Nerchowk road for a month.”

He said this while addressing a gathering at Barota village in Bilaspur district today.

Anurag said the four-lane road would reduce distance from 87 km to 57 km between Nerchowk and Kiratpur. “Ever since I became an MP from Hamirpur, many development projects, including hydro engineering college, four-laning of highway, AIIMS and railway line, are in progress,” he added.

The minister said once the highway becomes operational, it would save money and time of people and attract more tourists to the state. “Good roads lead to a good economy,” Anurag added.

He said over Rs 300 crore had been spent to upgrade the Hamirpur-Bilaspur highway.

Earlier, Anurag handed over beauty and wellness certificates and kits among 210 women, who completed their training at Saraswati Vidya Mandir.