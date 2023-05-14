Conduct trial run on Kiratpur road, Nitin Gadkari urged

Hamirpur, May 13
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “I have requested Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to conduct a trial run on the four-lane Kiratpur-Nerchowk road for a month.”
He said this while addressing a gathering at Barota village in Bilaspur district today.
Anurag said the four-lane road would reduce distance from 87 km to 57 km between Nerchowk and Kiratpur. “Ever since I became an MP from Hamirpur, many development projects, including hydro engineering college, four-laning of highway, AIIMS and railway line, are in progress,” he added.
The minister said once the highway becomes operational, it would save money and time of people and attract more tourists to the state. “Good roads lead to a good economy,” Anurag added.
He said over Rs 300 crore had been spent to upgrade the Hamirpur-Bilaspur highway.
Earlier, Anurag handed over beauty and wellness certificates and kits among 210 women, who completed their training at Saraswati Vidya Mandir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...