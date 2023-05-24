Conference held on rights of transgender persons

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), IQAC and faculties of language and social sciences in collaboration with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) organised a one-day national conference on rights of transgender people.

The conference was organised under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Nishtha Jaswal at the university and was focused on the rights of transgenders, their tribulations and the challenges they face in the light of decriminalisation of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code by the Supreme Court of India.

The aim of the conference was to address various concerns and causes of their tribulations, sexual and emotional hostility from society, etc. The participants presented their papers online and offline.

The Chief Guest Justice CB Barowalia, Lokayukta of Himachal, addressed the gathering. Professor Jaswal, VC, HPNLU, gave the inaugural address and discussed social inclusion of transgender persons.

The keynote address was delivered by Joyita Mondal, Judge, Lok Adalat, West Bengal in which she stressed the need for change in the perspective of society with respect to transgender persons and stressed for the proper implementation of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.