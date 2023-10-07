Conference on tribal society held at Pangi college

Our Correspondent

Pangi, October 6

A three-day international conference on the “Issues, Challenges and Road Ahead of Tribal Identity in India” recently concluded at government college, Killar.

Presiding over the concluding function, Pangi Resident Commissioner Ritika Jindal congratulated the staff on organising the event and said the main objective of the conference was to hold discussion on the tribal society. She also urged the students to preserve their culture.

Emphasis was laid on maintaining the tribal society, its culture and identity of the tribals through various research papers.

Dr Promila Thakur, college principal and coordinator of the conference, said around 120 academicians, thinkers and researchers participated in the conference virtually. Around 20 of them presented research papers and shared in-depth information about the tribal society and region.

Earlier, the Resident Commissioner released a book, “Pangi, the Different World”, written by Dr Bipan Chand Rathore, Surender Singh and Dr Promila Devi. The book is based on the geographical features of the valley.