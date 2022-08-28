Cong a sinking ship with no vision: Balnatah

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

“The Congress is a sinking ship with no leaders or vision,” said senior BJP leader and HP State Cooperative Bank Chairman Khushi Ram Balnatah while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said that the Congress, which is the oldest party, had been rejected by people and even senior leaders were leaving the party. He added that Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left the Congress, had reportedly alleged that all senior party leaders were being sidelined.

Balnatah said, “Factionalism is at its peak in the Himachal Congress as every leader sees himself as the Chief Minister. There is no synergy in the party and all leaders are moving in different directions.”

He said that a few months back, the Congress formed the “jumbo executive” to please everyone and still Congress working president and MLA Pawan Kajal and MLA Lakhwinder Rana left it. He added that the situation was such that senior leader Anand Sharma had also resigned from the steering committee.