Congress battling factionalism, BJP not poaching MLAs, says MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi today refuted allegations that the BJP was trying to poach Congress MLAs and leaders. He said that whenever the Congress lost elections, it disintegrated, “as it is not cadre-based but a power-hungry party”.

Trivedi, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress was busy trying to contain internal rebellion and power struggle. “On the one hand, the Congress has launched the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, on the other, it is disintegrating. Senior leaders are deserting the party and fighting for the president’s post,” he added.

He said while the BJP was celebrating the Seva Pakhwada under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Congress was busy managing its internal power struggle.

Trivedi said, “The Congress has become a laughing stock, as probably it is the first political party whose leader named to become president has refused to accept the post. This shows the dismal state of affairs in the Congress.”

He added, “The BJP will defy the myth that no party can form government in Himachal for the second consecutive time. The party will return to power with a bigger majority than what it got in the 2017 Assembly elections.” He added that like the people of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the voters of Himachal Pradesh would also support the BJP for unprecedented development works undertaken by the Jai Ram Thakur government.

Trivedi said, “Himachal has a special place in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi, too, considers Himachal his second home. BJP national president JP Nadda belongs to Himachal, which shows that the BJP has always given importance to Himachal in every respect.”

He added that 6.28 lakh families had been enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat and Him Care schemes. “Great strides have been made in the health sector. The Prime Minister will inaugurate AIIMS at Bilaspur, built at cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The satellite centre of the PGI is coming up at Una at a cost of Rs 450 crore and 5,854 km of roads have been constructed in Himachal during the present BJP rule,” he said.

