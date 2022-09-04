Cong has failed to empower women in Himachal, claims MP Goswami

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 3

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami today said that had the Congress during its over 50 years’ rule in Himachal Pradesh ensured development, it would not have to give guarantees to people now.

Indu, while addressing a convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha here, said that previous Congress governments, whether in Himachal or at the Centre, had not been able to give women their rights. She added that it was time for women to introspect on “how much empowered they have become during the Narendra Modi government”.

She said, “In the present era, women are being given priority in every work. They are also getting the benefits of every government scheme on their doorsteps. In such a situation, women will cast decisive votes in the coming Assembly elections to bring the BJP to power once again.” She urged women to ensure the success of the ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal.

Indu appealed to the morcha members to visit every house and connect every woman with the BJP. She told them to apprise women in rural areas about the benefits of various schemes being started by the state and Central governments for them.

Himachal Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood said that every household had benefited from 154 schemes launched by the BJP government in the state.