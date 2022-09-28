Cong has made politics a family affair: Kashyap

Shimla, September 27

The Congress has made politics a family business. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir via Himachal, the Congress is ruled by royal families and it is difficult for the new leadership to develop and grow in this party, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap here today.

He said former Congress leader Vijay Singh Mankotia had stated that the party was ruled by select families.

He said, “Nationwide, the Congress is the mother of nepotism having family domination in Indian politics and Himachal as well. The mother and the son are calling the shots and running the party.”

Kashyap said that the Congress was a sinking ship. “One family dominates in the name of ideology, compelling competent leaders to leave the party. Instead of running the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress should concentrate on Congress Jodo,” he added.

“We have a strong leadership. The national BJP president comes from student politics. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has a humble background,” he added. — TNS