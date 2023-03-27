Cong holds candlelight march

Shimla, March 26
Congress leaders, including CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers, today took out a candlelight march against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.
Led by Sukhu, the leaders sat below the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on The Ridge and held placards with a message of ‘murder of democracy’. The leaders then took out a candlelight vigil from The Ridge to Scandal Point and then through The Mall.
Talking to the media, Sukhu said, “Rahul is being targeted as he has taken the responsibility of protecting democracy. He has been unseated within 24 hours of the court verdict as part of a political conspiracy.”
“You can suppress his voice in Parliament, but not in the country,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
Bid to target Indian Mission foiled by cops in Washington
Scribe abused & assaulted, MEA flays attack