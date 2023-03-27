Cong holds candlelight march

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

Congress leaders, including CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers, today took out a candlelight march against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

Led by Sukhu, the leaders sat below the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on The Ridge and held placards with a message of ‘murder of democracy’. The leaders then took out a candlelight vigil from The Ridge to Scandal Point and then through The Mall.

Talking to the media, Sukhu said, “Rahul is being targeted as he has taken the responsibility of protecting democracy. He has been unseated within 24 hours of the court verdict as part of a political conspiracy.”

“You can suppress his voice in Parliament, but not in the country,” he added.