Congress humiliated SC leaders, says Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 12

The Scheduled Castes (SC) community of the state as well as the nation had rejected the Congress, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap while addressing a rally at Dhundan in the Arki Assembly segment here today.

He alleged that the Congress had been exposed before the masses. “The Congress has humiliated leaders belonging to the SC community,” he said.

Kashyap said the Congress stopped former Defence Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, who despite having played a key role in the war with Pakistan, from being elevated as Prime Minister.

He alleged, “The Congress publicly humiliated Sitaram Kesari, who remained the Congress national president. This was done to pave the way for Sonia Gandhi to become the president of the party. She continued to be the president from 1998 to 2022 barring 2017 to 2019 when her son Rahul Gandhi was made the party president.”

Kashyap said, “On the contrary, he belongs to the SC community but was made the BJP state president while another leader from their community, Prof Sikander Kumar, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

He spoke on various policies chalked out by the BJP government for every section of society.