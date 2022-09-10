Congress launches Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 9

The Congress today started its Berozgar Sangharsh Yatra in Kangra district from the Nagrota Bagwan Assembly constituency. The rally was led by AICC secretary RS Bali, son of former Congress minister GS Bali.

More than 4,000 Congress workers from Kangra district walked through the streets of Nagrota, Dharamsala, Kangra, Shahpur and Kotla raising the issue of unemployment. Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra convener RS Bali raised his voice against the rising number of unemployed youth in the state.

He said that Himachal was among the three states with the highest unemployment rate. The state’s unemployment rate was higher than the national average of 8.1 per cent. During the first wave of Covid, the unemployment rate was 26 per cent in Himachal.

“There are officially 8.82 lakh unemployed youth in our state. However, the number would be much higher as the rural population doesn’t register with employment department of the state. The state would end up with Rs 85,000 crore in debt by the time this government’s term ends,” he said.

While addressing media in Dharamsala, Bali said that the BJP govt had been overlooking the main issues of unemployment and inflation. He further said that the BJP govt had betrayed the people of the Himachal who had been telling lies. Local people had no say in decision making. The BJP was only busy in spreading propaganda to hide its failure in terms of governance.

He said that in the first phase, the rally would transverse through the entire Kangra district. Soon the yatra would go to every nook and corner of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari said that the Congress had always stood with the youth of the country. Even in 2012, a massive rozgar sangharsh yatra was organised by the then transport minister late GS Bali. The previous government had given Rs 1500 per month as unemployment allowance to the jobless youth of the state. However, the present BJP government discontinued the allowance after coming to power.

“On one side we have Rahul Gandhi who was walking with the people of the country for Bharat Jodo Yatra, on the other the BJP was playing divisive politics. To support Rahul Gandhi in the poll-bound Himachal state we are raising the voice of the youth in Himachal,” said former Himachal minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma.

