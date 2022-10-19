Congress leader Jagjivan Pal gets grand welcome at Sulah

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 18

Senior Congress leader Jagjivan Pal was given warm welcome by thousands of party workers today when he reached Sulah constituency from New Delhi after getting party ticket.

Thousands of party workers received the Congress leader at 61 Mile, the entry point of Palampur. Later he was taken in procession to Sulah by the party workers. Pal will contest assembly election from Sulah against senior BJP leader and Speaker of assembly Vipan Singh Parmar. Pal has represented Sulah twice.

Later, addressing mammoth gathering at Paror, Jagjivan Pal said the Congress party would put up a united fight to defeat BJP in the assembly elections and form a government with comfortable majority. He said the residents of the state were fed up with the anti-people policies and programme of the BJP government which had burdened the common man with uncalled for taxes.

He said today the common man and middle class were the worst affected because of price rise. Despite promises made in its manifesto, the BJP government at the Centre and state had failed to give employment to the youths.

Pal categorically stated that there was rampant corruption in the BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur. Under the patronage of this government mining mafia, drug mafia and liquor mafia had flourished. He charged that the mining mafia earned crores of rupees by extracting minerals from the rivers and rivulets of Sulah like Neugal and Mol khuds but state agencies remained a mute spectator.