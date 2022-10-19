Congress leader Jagjivan Pal gets grand welcome at Sulah

Palampur, October 18
Senior Congress leader Jagjivan Pal was given warm welcome by thousands of party workers today when he reached Sulah constituency from New Delhi after getting party ticket.
Thousands of party workers received the Congress leader at 61 Mile, the entry point of Palampur. Later he was taken in procession to Sulah by the party workers. Pal will contest assembly election from Sulah against senior BJP leader and Speaker of assembly Vipan Singh Parmar. Pal has represented Sulah twice.
Later, addressing mammoth gathering at Paror, Jagjivan Pal said the Congress party would put up a united fight to defeat BJP in the assembly elections and form a government with comfortable majority. He said the residents of the state were fed up with the anti-people policies and programme of the BJP government which had burdened the common man with uncalled for taxes.
He said today the common man and middle class were the worst affected because of price rise. Despite promises made in its manifesto, the BJP government at the Centre and state had failed to give employment to the youths.
Pal categorically stated that there was rampant corruption in the BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur. Under the patronage of this government mining mafia, drug mafia and liquor mafia had flourished. He charged that the mining mafia earned crores of rupees by extracting minerals from the rivers and rivulets of Sulah like Neugal and Mol khuds but state agencies remained a mute spectator.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...