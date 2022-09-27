Congress losing ground, AAP non-existent in Himachal: Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, September 26
The Congress is losing ground and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is non-existent in the state. The BJP is heading for a clear cut win in Himachal, said BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna here today.
He said, “The Congress is falling like a pack of cards and the latest example is Rajasthan where party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are at war with each other.”
Khanna said, “The Congress is fragmenting. It has no strong leadership all over the country and Himachal is no exception.”
He added Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was giving guarantees in Himachal but in his own state, the Congress was on a shaky ground. “Congress leaders are holding a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but they are unable to unite their own party,” he added
He said that AAP was also struggling to find ground in Himachal. “People are not happy with the performance of AAP in Delhi and Punjab because of widespread corruption and hooliganism and worsening law and order situation,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...