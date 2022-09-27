Congress losing ground, AAP non-existent in Himachal: Avinash Rai Khanna

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

The Congress is losing ground and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is non-existent in the state. The BJP is heading for a clear cut win in Himachal, said BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna here today.

He said, “The Congress is falling like a pack of cards and the latest example is Rajasthan where party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are at war with each other.”

Khanna said, “The Congress is fragmenting. It has no strong leadership all over the country and Himachal is no exception.”

He added Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was giving guarantees in Himachal but in his own state, the Congress was on a shaky ground. “Congress leaders are holding a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but they are unable to unite their own party,” he added

He said that AAP was also struggling to find ground in Himachal. “People are not happy with the performance of AAP in Delhi and Punjab because of widespread corruption and hooliganism and worsening law and order situation,” he added.

