Cong made false promise to women: Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 28

The BJP today alleged that the Congress had befooled women by promising Rs 1,500 per month before the last Assembly elections.

Suresh Kashyap, BJP state president, said, “Congress leaders had asked women before the elections to fill a form. They were promised that Rs 1,500 would be credited to their bank accounts. Some women were paid the amount as a ploy.”

He alleged, “Three months have passed since the Congress assumed power but women were still awaiting Rs 1,500 in their bank accounts. The government is dilly-dallying on fulfilling the promise. First it constituted a sub-committee on the issue and then sought suggestions.”

Now, Cabinet minister DR Shandil has issued a statement that gram sabhas would decide the criteria for granting the allowance to women, he said. Kashyap alleged that the Congress was dithering on the issue and not honouring its promise.