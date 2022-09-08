Congress making false promises, says Suresh Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

The Congress is making false promises to people by offering 10 guarantees, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap while speaking at the Kisan Morcha Sammelan held at Kasumpti near Shimla today.

He said, “Congress leaders are misleading people on the old pension scheme, free electricity and other issues.” He added that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had announced the 10 guarantees, had not implemented even one of them in his own state.

BJP leader Vijay Jyoti Sen said that more than 50 women joined the party in Kashyap’s presence. More than 3,000 party workers participated in the sammelan.

#Shimla