Congress making false promises, says Suresh Kashyap

Shimla, September 7
The Congress is making false promises to people by offering 10 guarantees, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap while speaking at the Kisan Morcha Sammelan held at Kasumpti near Shimla today.
He said, “Congress leaders are misleading people on the old pension scheme, free electricity and other issues.” He added that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had announced the 10 guarantees, had not implemented even one of them in his own state.
BJP leader Vijay Jyoti Sen said that more than 50 women joined the party in Kashyap’s presence. More than 3,000 party workers participated in the sammelan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...