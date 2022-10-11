Cong misleading Seraj voters on growth: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that Congress leaders were trying to mislead the people of the Seraj Assembly constituency on development issue.

He addressed a public meeting at Balichowki in the Seraj constituency of Mandi district. He said, “I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 240 crore the previous day and projects of Rs 102 crore in the Seraj Assembly constituency today. I have ensured balanced and equitable development of the whole Seraj constituency.”

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 development projects worth Rs 102.36 crore at Balichowki. He inaugurated a combined office building at Balichowki constructed at a cost of Rs 17.20 crore, community health centre at Balichowki (Rs 16.27 crore), electric substation at Chhatri (Rs 6.84 crore), additional accommodation for science block at Government Senior Secondary School at Gadagusaini (Rs 1.56 crore), lift water supply scheme to Balichowki (Rs 36.22 crore), water supply scheme for Bandadhar to Tandi area at Murah gram panchayat (Rs 37 lakh), lift water supply scheme for Seri Baggi Bhanwas subdivision (Rs 1.13 crore) and the Pandoh to Kalahani road (Rs 10.25 crore).

He laid the foundation stone of a bus stand and a sub market yard at Balichowki, panchayat ghar-cum-panchayat community centres built at a cost of Rs 33 lakh each at Balichowki, Khahri, Laghdyana and Khoon, shopping complex at Thachi (Rs 4 crore), GSSS building at Kashimbli Dhar (Rs 2.2 crore) and Government Degree College at Chattri (Rs 5 crore).