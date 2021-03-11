Congress rally for jobless youth in Kangra district from today

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 19

The Congress will launch a rally for unemployed in Kangra district tomorrow, said national spokesperson of Congress Alka Lamba and AICC secretary RS Bali at a press conference here today.

Alka Lamba said that the BJP in 2014 had promised 2 crore jobs per annum to the youth of country. It means that the party should have given 16 crore jobs to youth in the last eight years. However, in an answer to question raised in Parliament, the Modi government had filed a written reply that it had given 7 lakh jobs to unemployed youth.

Lamba further alleged that government had also said that about 22 crore youth applied for government jobs in the last eight years. This showed how massive the problem of unemployment was in the country.

The government had also said one crore jobs were lying vacant in various government departments at the Centre. The government had filled just 7 lakh posts, she said.

She said that no recruitment was made in the Army for the past three years. However, instead of filling the vacancies, the government announced Agniveer scheme under which jobs for four years were being offered to the youth.

Bali said that his father former minister GS Bali always fought for the rights of the unemployed. “I would carry forward his struggle. The Congress would start the rally for unemployment from Nagrota Bagwan tomorrow. In the next two days, the rally in which thousands of youth would participate would pass through almost all the constituencies of the district,” he said.

Bali said it was a matter of concern that Himachal was among worst three states in the country in terms of unemployment. About 8.76 lakh youth were registered with employment offices. The Congress has started the Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra from June 27, the birthday of late GS Bali, on the direction of party president Rahul Gandhi. After making a beginning from Kangra, the party would cover the country, he said.

#Dharamsala #Kangra