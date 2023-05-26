Cong: Road inspection by ex-CM publicity stunt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today took a jibe at Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for inspecting the Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway four-lane project. He said that as Chief Minister, Thakur had neither visited any road project site nor expedited the grant of compensation to affected landowners.

Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, in a joint statement issued here, said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu ensures timely grant of compensation to people displaced due to road projects. Around Rs 12,000 crore was disbursed within 15 days after he reviewed the pendency of cases.”

They said that when the Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway four-lane project was complete, Thakur went there on Thursday for spot inspection just to make headlines. He was missing in action when it came to the disbursement of compensation to displaced people.