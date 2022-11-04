 Cong sinking ship with many captains: CM : The Tribune India

Cong sinking ship with many captains: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a rally in Hamirpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 3

Chief Minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said the “mission repeat of BJP” would accelerate the pace of development in the state. The CM made the comments while addressing a rally in favour of BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Assembly segment Narender Thakur at Lambloo here today.

Unparalleled development

The state has witnessed unparalleled development in the past five years as the Union Government increased financial assistance. —Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

He added that the state had witnessed unparalleled development in the past five years as the Union Government increased financial assistance. Attacking the Congress, Thakur said the previous Congress-led Union Government had snatched the special category status from the state but Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored it, strengthening the development process.

He added that Congress leaders were trying to tarnish the image of the BJP government by a fake propaganda and misleading statements. “The Congress is a sinking ship with many captains and they have difference of opinion among themselves,” the CM said. Thakur said the Congress had forgotten that the price index was highest when it was in power.

Hamirpur MLA Narender Thakur said the CM had allotted numerous development projects in the constituency, specifically in Lambloo area. Projects such as veterinary hospital and establishing 33KV power station were sanctioned at the Lambloo area under the present government.

