Cong starts 2nd leg of Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra from Kangra

AICC secretary RS Bali being welcomed at Nagrota Bagwan during the Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra on Monday.

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 10

The Congress began the second leg of its Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra from Kangra today. AICC secretary RS Bali, who led the yatra, said that nation was suffering due to rising unemployment and inflation. “The unemployment rate in Himachal is among the highest in the country. The state government has failed to generate employment for the youth,” he said.

The yatra began from Kangra and covered around 40 panchayats in the Nagrota Bagwan constituency Former Congress minister late GS Bali had represented Nagrota Bagwan for 20 years. The yatra received a rousing welcome in various areas and about 5,000 people joined Bali.

He said that the BJP had been exposed as the people of Himachal now know about its false promises and misgovernance. “The youth of Himachal have educational degrees but no jobs. The Chief Minister is busy laying foundation stones that, too, of incomplete projects. Question papers of crucial government recruitment exams got leaked under the nose of the authorities but nobody had been held responsible for it. The BJP speaks about making Himachal a health hub but it has not deployed doctors at panchayat-level health care centres,” he said while addressing a public meeting.

About the Congress vision for Himachal, Bali said that the Congress had guaranteed five lakh jobs and a Rs 650 crore start-up fund for the youth. Interest and guarantee free loans would be provided to the youth.

