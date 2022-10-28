Congress to strengthen health, education systems: Ashish Butail

Palampur, October 27
Palampur MLA Ashish Butail during a press conference here today said if the Congress won the ensuing Assembly election then strengthening the health and education systems would be on priority for the next government. People should get super-specialty health services in the state, he added.
“Health services were neglected during the five-year tenure of the BJP-led government. Even during the Covid, the state government failed to provide adequate CCU and ICU beds due to which hundreds of people lost their lives,” Butail said.
He added that the Tanda Medical College, which catered to needs of people of four districts, was suffering from government apathy. Many posts of super-specialist doctors had been lying vacant for a long time and no efforts were made by the BJP government to fill these posts, he said.
Butail said “back door appointments” made by the BJP-led government “ignoring the merit” would be probed and those found guilty would not be spared. He said the implementation of the old pension scheme would be part of the congress manifesto.
