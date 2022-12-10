 Congress undecided on Himachal CM face as both Pratibha Singh & Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stake claim : The Tribune India

Congress undecided on Himachal CM face as both Pratibha Singh & Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stake claim

Central observers attend CLP meet | Show of strength by CM aspirants

Congress undecided on Himachal CM face as both Pratibha Singh & Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stake claim

Sloganeering, chaos as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's vehicle arrives in Shimla. PTI



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 9

A day after getting the public mandate for the formation of the government, the Congress remained undecided on the name of its chief ministerial candidate even as its central observers arrived here today.

Editorial: Women underrepresented

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) which had been scheduled here for 6 pm today was later postponed to 8 pm as some MLAs failed to arrive on time. Speculation was rife that two camps, one led by state Congress president Pratibha Singh and the other by four-time legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, were lobbying to seek the support of MLAs.

While Pratibha today met Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Sukhu remained elusive. Sources, however, said he was keeping his flock of MLAs intact. Five-time MLA and CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri also remained a strong contender for the post.

Tension outside the party office was palpable as Pratibha’s supporters raised slogans outside it, demanding that she be made the CM as she arrived for the CLP meeting in the evening. Earlier in the day also, her supporters took to sloganeering in her support as the central leaders drove out from a private hotel in Chaura Maidan for Raj Bhawan to stake claim for the formation of the government.

The party high command is likely to take into consideration factors like region, caste, seniority and support of MLAs while deciding the CM candidate. This kind of situation has arisen almost after three decades as Virbhadra remained the undisputed leader, despite Sukh Ram staking claim to the top post in 1993.

Many senior Congress legislators met the central leaders during the day. However, now it remains to be seen who is able to get the support of the maximum MLAs. Sukhu, a known Virbhadra critic who has staked claim for the CM’s post, has maintained that it is the elected MLAs who will decide their Chief Minister in consultation with the high command.

Pratibha today reiterated that Virbhadra’s family could not be ignored. “The opinion of the newly elected MLAs will be sought and then the high command will take the final call,” she stated.

Party to factor in MLAs’ choice

  • Congress chief Kharge said CM will be chosen based on the consensus that emerges from the CLP meet in Shimla and views of all MLAs
  • The party high command is likely to factor in region, caste & seniority
  • Both CM aspirants Pratibha Singh and Sukhu say MLAs to pick the CM in consultation with the high command

Sukhu enlists support of 21 MLAs

Hamirpur: Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and 21 other MLAs met in Chandigarh before leaving for Shimla. Sukhu reportedly contacted over 30 MLAs and got the support of 21. OC

CLP authorises Kharge to pick CM

The CLP adopted a single-line resolution, authorising AICC chief Kharge to take the final call on the CM name. Moved by CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, the resolution was seconded by Sukhu.

#Congress #pratibha singh #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

6
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

9
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

10
Nation

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Patel top choice

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Moosewala Killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Pvt member’s Bill on UCC tabled amid din

In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president