Congress undecided on Himachal CM face as both Pratibha Singh & Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stake claim

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 9

A day after getting the public mandate for the formation of the government, the Congress remained undecided on the name of its chief ministerial candidate even as its central observers arrived here today.

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) which had been scheduled here for 6 pm today was later postponed to 8 pm as some MLAs failed to arrive on time. Speculation was rife that two camps, one led by state Congress president Pratibha Singh and the other by four-time legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, were lobbying to seek the support of MLAs.

While Pratibha today met Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Sukhu remained elusive. Sources, however, said he was keeping his flock of MLAs intact. Five-time MLA and CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri also remained a strong contender for the post.

Tension outside the party office was palpable as Pratibha’s supporters raised slogans outside it, demanding that she be made the CM as she arrived for the CLP meeting in the evening. Earlier in the day also, her supporters took to sloganeering in her support as the central leaders drove out from a private hotel in Chaura Maidan for Raj Bhawan to stake claim for the formation of the government.

The party high command is likely to take into consideration factors like region, caste, seniority and support of MLAs while deciding the CM candidate. This kind of situation has arisen almost after three decades as Virbhadra remained the undisputed leader, despite Sukh Ram staking claim to the top post in 1993.

Many senior Congress legislators met the central leaders during the day. However, now it remains to be seen who is able to get the support of the maximum MLAs. Sukhu, a known Virbhadra critic who has staked claim for the CM’s post, has maintained that it is the elected MLAs who will decide their Chief Minister in consultation with the high command.

Pratibha today reiterated that Virbhadra’s family could not be ignored. “The opinion of the newly elected MLAs will be sought and then the high command will take the final call,” she stated.

Party to factor in MLAs’ choice Congress chief Kharge said CM will be chosen based on the consensus that emerges from the CLP meet in Shimla and views of all MLAs

The party high command is likely to factor in region, caste & seniority

Both CM aspirants Pratibha Singh and Sukhu say MLAs to pick the CM in consultation with the high command Sukhu enlists support of 21 MLAs Hamirpur: Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and 21 other MLAs met in Chandigarh before leaving for Shimla. Sukhu reportedly contacted over 30 MLAs and got the support of 21. OC CLP authorises Kharge to pick CM The CLP adopted a single-line resolution, authorising AICC chief Kharge to take the final call on the CM name. Moved by CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, the resolution was seconded by Sukhu.

#Congress #pratibha singh #Shimla #sukhwinder singh sukhu