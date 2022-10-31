Cong vows action in paper leak case, mining & health scams

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 30

Punjab Congress leader and Observer for the state Assembly elections Partap Singh Bajwa today targeted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over corruption, inflation and unemployment issues in the district.

Bajwa was accompanied by AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba and senior party leader Kaul Singh Thakur.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Congress leader said during the BJP regime in Himachal, corruption increased manifold. “Papers for the recruitment in government jobs were also leaked during the BJP regime, which is clear injustice to the unemployed youth of the state.”

He said after coming to power in Himachal, the Congress government would take action against those involved in the paper leak case, mining scam and health scam.

“The state government has failed to address the unemployment issue as more than 9 lakh youth are still jobless. As many as 1.67 lakh posts are lying vacant in various government departments in the state. If the Congress comes to power, it will fill all these vacant posts within a year,” he added.

“Also, the party is committed to implementing the

old pension scheme for the government employees of the state,” Bajwa said.

“Moreover, during the BJP regime in Himachal and in the Centre, inflation has increased manifold. The LPG cylinder price has reached around Rs 1,100, while it was Rs 470 during the Congress regime. The cost of fertilisers and pesticides has also increased drastically, which has affected the farmers badly. The BJP government has even stopped the subsidy on it,” he added.

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had promised a debt-free Himachal in 2017. But, in the past five years, he has taken almost Rs 30,000 crore debt to run the government. His dream project, the proposed airport in Mandi, also could not see the light of the day. Then how can the dream of a common man can be fulfilled during the BJP regime in the state,” the leader added.