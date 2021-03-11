Congress will fight unitedly to oust BJP: Kaul Singh Thakur

Mandi, April 28
Kaul Singh Thakur, chairperson of Coordination Committee of HPCC, saidtoday that the Congress would fight the forthcoming Assembly elections unitedly to oust the BJP from power.
“The four-year regime of the BJP in the state has been full of disappointments. The party has failed to ensure development in Himachal. The condition of roads across the state is bad,” he said while addressing mediapersons here.
‘Biased approach’
The Chief Minister is biased and has ensured development of only two Assembly segments of Seraj and Dharampur in Mandi. —Kaul Singh, Congress leader
“Corruption is a major issue against the BJP in Himachal. In the Jal Shakti Department, poor quality water pipes were purchased in abundance. When the Congress comes to power, an inquiry will be initiated,” he said.
“Inflation is another issue. The prices of diesel and petrol have skyrocketed,” he said.
