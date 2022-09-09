Congress will implement old pension scheme in Himachal: Viplove Thakur

Dharamsala, September 8
Viplove Thakur, chairman of HPCC Disciplinary Committee, today said that the Congress would fulfil all 10 guarantees given to the people of the state.
Viplove, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress had promised to create five lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of the state. “The party has also promised to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state if it is voted to power,” she added.
She said, “The Congress has already notified the implementation of the OPS for state employees in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it has governments. In Himachal also, the Congress has assured the state employees of implementing the OPS in the very first Cabinet meeting if the Congress forms government.”
She alleged that the BJP was misguiding employees saying that the OPS could be implemented only with the permission of the Union government. “The state government is competent to implement the OPS,” she said.
Viplove found it hard to defend the guarantee given by the Congress to buy cow dung at rates of Rs 2 per kg. She refused to comment on infighting in party in Dharamsala. She said efforts were being made to bring all leaders on one platform before elections.
