Congress a party of one family: BJP

Solan: BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday said that the Congress had been reduced to hardly 50 MPs.
He said, “The Congress had tall leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi but now it has been reduced to a party of one family.”
