Congress a party of 'rajas & ranis', has 8 to 10 CM candidates: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 2

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, while addressing an election rally in the Nadaun Assembly constituency, said that the Congress had eight to 10 CM candidates in Himachal.

He said that the Congress candidate from Nadaun Sukhvinder Sukhu was also a CM candidate. However, he won't be Chief Minister as he was not a son of some important leader of Congress. The Congress is a party of ‘Rajas and Ranis’.

Shah said that the Congress was a party which followed 'parivarvad" and there was no place for common man in it.

He said that the Congress had not given any account of the works done by it. However, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state have shown works they have done. The Union government has given AIIMS hospital worth Rs 1500 crore for Himachal. A bulk drug park and a medical devices park have been given to Himachal. Under Ayushman Bharat yojana, 4 lakh people have been given free medical care up to Rs 5 lakh, while the state government has given free medical care upto Rs 5 lakh to 2.5 lakh people under Himcare yojana.

Shah said Himachal was a land of martyrs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi respected them by implementing 'one rank, one pension' scheme. The Congress had been delaying the decision to implement the 'one rank, one pension' scheme for ex-servicemen for the past 70 years.

He also said that the BJP government scrapped with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This was the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The legacy was carried forward for 70 years by the Congress.

In the afternoon, Amit Shah addressed an election rally at Dharamsala in favour of party candidate, Rakesh Chaudhary. However, many BJP leaders from Dharamsala, who were opposed to party ticket to Chaudhary, were absent from rally indicating to continued infighting in the local unit of the BJP.

Amit Shah said that Modi had worked for providing tapped drinking water to each household in the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Under this scheme, the Himachal government has also received liberal grants and now drinking water has reached each household in the state, he said.

Amit Shah urged the voters to give up the tradition of changing governments and vote for repeating the BJP government, saying that only the double engine government can ensure speedy development in the state.

